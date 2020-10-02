Margaret “Peg” Hovis Girdich, 93, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her family.

She was born August 14, 1927 in Boyers, Pennsylvania. She was a beloved daughter of Thomas Michael Boyce and Laura Marie Kelly Boyce.

Peg attended The Wood School, a one room schoolhouse, in Murrinsville through the eighth grade. In the past 25 years she helped coordinate class reunions with classmates from the Wood School and also included other one room school houses in the area. She was a 1945 graduate of Grove City High School.

In earlier years, Peg helped welding oil cans, as part of the war effort during World War II. She also worked for many years at Polk Center before retiring.

She was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Church, in Franklin. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas.

She took great pride in helping others and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Peg also enjoyed fishing, boating, family genealogy, travel and an occasional casino trip.

She was married to Glenn W. Hovis, who preceded her in death on March 26, 1964. She married Matthew R. Girdich, who preceded her in death on September 17, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her companion and longtime friend, Charles Ross on May 9, 1999.

Peg is survived by two daughters, Carol A. Hovis and Mary Hovis Wiese of Houston, Texas, step-son Glenn William Hovis and step-daughter, Ester Hovis Stevens. In addition her grandchildren, Derek, Drew and Dillon Wiese, Jeffery Hovis, Tia Collier, Cody Hovis, Anastasia Hovis, Richard, Curtis, Robin, and Robert McAninch, great grandchildren Baylen Wiese, Henry Garcia, and others, in addition to many nieces , nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her husbands, companion, and parents she was preceded in death by her sister Agnes Jordan and brothers Thomas R Boyce and Edward C. Boyce.

Friends and family may call Monday 5-8 at the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted at 5 PM Monday at the funeral home with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick’s Church, presiding.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty Street, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Private interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in her name to the American Heart Association and the St. Patrick’s Church Food Pantry

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.