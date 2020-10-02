Explore TV: DuBois vs. Central Clarion

 

North Clarion Cross Country Sweeps Moniteau in Cross Country Dual Meet

Friday, October 2, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

rachel-bauerWEST SUNBURY, Pa. – The North Clarion Wolves swept host Moniteau in the varsity cross country races Thursday in West Sunbury.

(Pictured above: Rachel Bauer)

Rachel Bauer finished first in the varsity girls race leading the undefeated Wolves to a 23 — 35 victory. Also scoring for the Wolves were Jordyn Hendrickson 4th, Nicole Fair 5th, Emma Buckley 6th, and Kayla Aaron 7th. Hannah Burgoon and Jenna Blauser placed 2nd and 3rd overall for Moniteau.

Kaine McFarland

Kaine McFarland

Kaine McFarland won the boys race leading his team to a 19 – 39 victory. Also scoring for the Wolves were Aiden Thomas second; Patrick Young fourth; Aaron Lencer 5th, and Owen Shaffer 7th. Dakota Funfer finished third overall as the lead Moniteau runner.

There was no scoring for the junior high dual meet. North Clarion’s Dane Sliker and Rowan Siegel won the boys’ and girls’ races, respectively.

North Clarion will host it’s last home meet of the season, against Keystone, this Tuesday, October 6th at 4:00 p.m.


