Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 2, that there were 1,161 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 161,284.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 25 and October 1 is 189,493 with 6,726 positive cases. There were 31,833 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,179 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,904,971 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 766 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 2, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/02/20 – 1,161

10/01/20 – 1,156

9/30/20 – 1,153

9/29/20 – 988

9/28/20 – 676

9/27/20 – 918

9/26/20 – 1,029

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 452 4 456 18 Butler 1082 19 1101 25 Clarion 129 1 130 3 Clearfield 334 5 339 6 Crawford 317 4 321 3 Elk 73 3 76 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 740 14 754 12 Jefferson 116 1 117 3 McKean 60 0 60 2 Mercer 747 10 757 20 Venango 93 2 95 1 Warren 44 0 44 1

County Case Counts to Date