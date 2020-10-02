Explore TV: DuBois vs. Central Clarion

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County

Friday, October 2, 2020 @ 02:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 2, that there were 1,161 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 161,284.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 25 and October 1 is 189,493 with 6,726 positive cases. There were 31,833 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,179 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,904,971 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 766 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 2, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/02/20 – 1,161
10/01/20 – 1,156
9/30/20 – 1,153
9/29/20 – 988
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  452 4 456 18
Butler  1082 19 1101 25
Clarion 129 1 130 3
Clearfield  334 5 339 6
Crawford  317 4 321 3
Elk 73 3 76 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  740 14 754 12
Jefferson  116 1 117 3
McKean  60 0 60 2
Mercer  747 10 757 20
Venango  93 2 95 1
Warren  44 0 44 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 864 16029
Allegheny 12527 175745
Armstrong 456 7110
Beaver 1953 20266
Bedford 253 4582
Berks 7258 51137
Blair 741 17515
Bradford 183 7794
Bucks 8984 97979
Butler 1101 22509
Cambria 639 23657
Cameron 8 449
Carbon 473 9473
Centre 2854 27306
Chester 6998 83329
Clarion 130 3327
Clearfield 339 7779
Clinton 209 4369
Columbia 933 7984
Crawford 321 8705
Cumberland 1945 31135
Dauphin 3897 45394
Delaware 11621 109579
Elk 76 2526
Erie 1603 28244
Fayette 822 15829
Forest 15 793
Franklin 1807 21145
Fulton 52 1295
Greene 191 4455
Huntingdon 431 6330
Indiana 754 9315
Jefferson 117 3513
Juniata 195 2413
Lackawanna 2656 32046
Lancaster 8102 80456
Lawrence 548 7835
Lebanon 2112 20056
Lehigh 5731 59848
Luzerne 4157 46689
Lycoming 724 13553
McKean 60 4451
Mercer 757 12101
Mifflin 232 6739
Monroe 1816 23025
Montgomery 12397 149168
Montour 200 7897
Northampton 4554 55287
Northumberland 1098 11811
Perry 239 4128
Philadelphia 32590 280692
Pike 589 6687
Potter 30 1159
Schuylkill 1224 18991
Snyder 366 3615
Somerset 231 10512
Sullivan 13 497
Susquehanna 300 4484
Tioga 83 3452
Union 490 13188
Venango 95 4829
Warren 44 3479
Washington 1403 25653
Wayne 253 6382
Westmoreland 2353 43459
Wyoming 79 2828
York 5008 60964

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,096 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,131 cases among employees, for a total of 28,227 at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,479 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,874 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


