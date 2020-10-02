Susan Keefer Harrigan, 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at her son’s residence in Clarion on September 30, 2020.

She was born in Elkton, MD, on May 28, 1932 to the late Francis and Jane Keefer.

Susan is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Elsie) Harrigan of Elkton, MD, and Michael (Margaret) Harrigan of Clarion, and one daughter, Susan (Jimmy Harrington) Fleck of Newark, DE.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.