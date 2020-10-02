Central Clarion to Battle DuBois Live Tonight on Explore TV

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Central Clarion Wildcats host the DuBois Beavers and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

DuBois at Central Clarion (Oct. 2, 7:00pm)

Last week, DuBois won their first game in nearly two years, toppling Punxsutawney to move to 1-2 on the season. DuBois was able to shut down Punxsutawney’s rushing offense, limiting the Chucks to 90 yards of offense. DuBois was able to rush the ball themselves, and Zach Henery had a breakout performance, registering 91 yards and a touchdown. Central Clarion was also victorious last week, with Cal German throwing for 425 yards in the victory. The Wildcats’ passing game has been strong this season, throwing for 320 yards per game. Ethan Burford has been the feature receiver for Central Clarion, snagging 15 catches for 441 yards and six touchdowns.

One Thing to Watch: DuBois proved that they can control the line of scrimmage in last week’s victory, but Central Clarion is a higher-level opponent. Can DuBois get their running game going against the Wildcats, or will they be contained by Central Clarion’s sturdy defense?

