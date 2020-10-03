A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

