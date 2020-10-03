Car Mate Trailers’ President/Co-Owner Greg Snyder Retires

LEEPER, Pa. – Car Mate Trailers, Inc. announced the retirement of long-time President and Co-Owner, Greg Snyder, on September 30, 2020.

Snyder leaves Car Mate after a dedicated career of over 31 years.

After graduating from North Clarion High School, Greg enlisted in the United States Navy. He achieved Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class operating a power plant at a communications station in Greece. Upon returning home, he worked a few short-term jobs as an electrician and also worked for his Uncle and Godfather, the late James A. Pfendler. He then worked for several years for Pepsi Cola in Franklin.

In May of 1989, Greg began working again with his Uncle Jim, this time at Pennstyle Campers, which would later become Car Mate Trailers. In 1996, Greg joined six other extremely dedicated employees: Fred Ochs, Michelle Hughes, and retirees Dan Baker, Dale Mueller, George Becker, and Marc Gragg, in purchasing Car Mate Trailers from Mr. Pfendler.

Greg was instrumental in the design, construction, and electrical work done on all of the buildings at the Car Mate factory campus on the east and west sides of Route 66 in Leeper, PA. He also worked as the Purchasing Manager for Car Mate throughout his career, utilizing U.S. and locally sourced components where possible. He was instrumental in the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, where he served as a board member for 12+ years, achieving President from 2015-2017.

“Greg has been an integral part of the Car Mate story, and his contributions will always be valued. Greg’s hard work, commitment, and dedication are worthy of our admiration. It is with the greatest gratitude that we wish Greg a sincere departure and hope that the greatest of adventures await him and his wife,” said Michelle Hughes, Co-Owner.

Greg resides in Venus, PA, with his wife, Deb. Their children are Christine and the late Robert Snyder. He enjoys golfing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles throughout the area on weekends and across the US and Canada.

Car Mate Trailers, Inc. wishes Greg and Deb safe travels!

Car Mate Trailers manufactures enclosed cargo and open utility trailers. The trailers are utilized in a variety of ways from personal hauling and storage to those used by businesses and municipalities in their everyday operations. Please visit their website at www.carmate-trailers.com or contact your local dealer for more information.

