Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Jackson Wyatt Bell earned his Eagle Scout rank early last week. His project included pouring a cement base and erecting a flag disposal receptacle at North Clarion School District. Pictured left to right: Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Jackson Wyatt Bell, Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley, and State Senator Scott Hutchinson. Clarion County Photo of the Day is brought to you by Window World of Butler.