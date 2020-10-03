 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Tassies

Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll definitely want to double this recipe because they’ll disappear in a hurry!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup all-purpose flour

FILLING:

1 large egg, room temperature
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash salt
2/3 cup finely chopped pecans, divided

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth; gradually beat in flour. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; press evenly onto bottoms and up sides of greased mini muffin cups.

-For filling, in a small bowl, mix egg, brown sugar, butter, vanilla and salt until blended. Stir in 1/3 cup pecans; spoon into pastries. Sprinkle with remaining pecans.

-Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are golden and filling is puffed. Cool in pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled cookies, layered between waxed paper, in freezer containers. To use, thaw in covered containers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


