Clarion Volleyball Sweeps Karns City

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Volleyball continued their undefeated 2020 with a three set win over Karns City, triumphing via a 25-14, 25-3, 25-21 score line.

Clarion’s service game was strong in the victory, as the Bobcats registered 15 aces. Brenna Campbell was the standout player of the game, notching 17 assists and six aces without a service error. Aryana Girvan led Clarion with eight kills, and Adia Needham chipped in with two kills.

Clarion’s JV squad won in straight sets, with Gia Babington supplying three kills and Brianne Pierce serving four aces. Clarion advances to 8-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on Tuesday, October 6 against AC Valley.

Clarion vs. Karns City (Clarion Wins 3-0)



Set One: 25-14 ClarionSet Two: 25-3 ClarionSet Three: 25-21 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Brenna Campbell: 17 assists, 6 aces, 0 service errors

Aryana Girvan: 8 kills, 1 dig

Erica Selfridge: 6 kills, 1 dig

