Forest County Sheriff’s Office ‘Shop with a Cop’ Program Underway for Upcoming Holiday Season

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its 8th Annual “Shop-With-A-Cop” program this holiday season.

“Shop with a Cop” joins underprivileged children with law enforcement officials who help the kids to spend donated money toward Christmas gifts.

This year’s program is expected to be the largest to date.

Forest County Chief Deputy William Carbaugh told exploreClarion.com, “As we reflect on the unprecedented year that we have had and with only three short months until Christmas, we here at the Forest County Sheriff’s Office feel that the need is greater than ever to help those that are less fortunate than ourselves. Families and businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, and with the coming holidays, it isn’t going to get any easier.”

The non-profit program not only provides children with the opportunity to buy gifts for themselves, such as clothing and toys, and their families that they could not otherwise afford, but also helps break down barriers between the community and law enforcement with the goal of building better relationships between the two.

“With donations from our generous supporters, we can help ease the burden to those families with children that may not otherwise have a Christmas.”

If you are interested in donating to the Shop-With-A-Cop program, please send your monetary donation in the form of a check or money order payable to Forest County Sheriff’s Office/Special Programs, 526 Elm Street #9, Tionesta, PA 16353. Please make the notation of Shop-With-A-Cop in the memo line.

For more information, call the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 814-755-3541.

