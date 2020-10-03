 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Forest County Sheriff’s Office ‘Shop with a Cop’ Program Underway for Upcoming Holiday Season

Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Pa. State Police Scott Yockey-Shop With CopFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its 8th Annual “Shop-With-A-Cop” program this holiday season.

“Shop with a Cop” joins underprivileged children with law enforcement officials who help the kids to spend donated money toward Christmas gifts.

This year’s program is expected to be the largest to date.

Forest County Chief Deputy William Carbaugh told exploreClarion.com, “As we reflect on the unprecedented year that we have had and with only three short months until Christmas, we here at the Forest County Sheriff’s Office feel that the need is greater than ever to help those that are less fortunate than ourselves. Families and businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, and with the coming holidays, it isn’t going to get any easier.”

The non-profit program not only provides children with the opportunity to buy gifts for themselves, such as clothing and toys, and their families that they could not otherwise afford, but also helps break down barriers between the community and law enforcement with the goal of building better relationships between the two.

“With donations from our generous supporters, we can help ease the burden to those families with children that may not otherwise have a Christmas.”

If you are interested in donating to the Shop-With-A-Cop program, please send your monetary donation in the form of a check or money order payable to Forest County Sheriff’s Office/Special Programs, 526 Elm Street #9, Tionesta, PA 16353. Please make the notation of Shop-With-A-Cop in the memo line.

For more information, call the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 814-755-3541.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.