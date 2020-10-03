High-Flying Offense Propels Brookville to Victory Over Moniteau

WEST SUNBURY Pa. – On a cold Friday night at Moniteau, Brookville rode their high-flying passing attack to a decisive 47-14 victory over the Moniteau Warriors.

(Photo: Kyle Macbeth’s big night earns him the Hager Paving Player of the Game)

Brookville quarterback Jack Krug had another sensational performance going 18-22 through the air with 349 yards and six touchdowns. Kyle Macbeth had a big day as well, catching five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 53 yards. Mason Mershimer had another solid night for Moniteau, rushing for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The game started off with a quick touchdown from Brookville, as Krug hooked up with Brayden Kunselman for a 76-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game. A successful PAT made the score 7-0. Moniteau looked poised to tie the score after a big kickoff return and a series of grinding runs. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Brookville forced and recovered a fumble, regaining possession on their own ten-yard line.

The Raiders made the Warriors pay for their mistake, as Brookville went on a six-play, 90-yard drive which culminated in a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch by Robert Keth. The acrobatic catch put the Raiders up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

The next two drives were nearly identical, as Moniteau drove deep into Raiders’ territory, but the Warriors came up empty after failing on a fourth and goal attempt. Five plays later, Krug connected with Macbeth for a 70-yard touchdown, increasing Brookville’s lead to 21. Just before hitting the big play, Brookville converted a fourth and one opportunity on their own 20-yard line to keep the drive alive.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns to end the half. Krug threw for his fourth touchdown of the night, again connecting with Macbeth to put Brookville up by 27. Shortly thereafter, a series of powerful runs by Mershimer allowed JD Dessicino to punch the ball in from the one-yard line, making the halftime score 27-6.

Brookville put the game to bed early in the second half, scoring two quickfire touchdowns. After forcing a Moniteau three and out, the Raiders drove straight down the field for their fifth touchdown of the evening. Two plays later, Brayden Kunselman scooped up a Moniteau fumble, returning the ball 45 yards to the house. The scoop and score put the Raiders up 40-6.

The game concluded with another exchange of touchdowns. Kunselman added his second receiving touchdown of the night, while Mershimer powered his way into the endzone in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

The win pushes Brookville to 4-0, while Moniteau drops to 1-3. Brookville has a home game against Punxsutawney next Friday. Moniteau will face DuBois next week at Dubois.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.