High School Football Recaps for Week Four

High School Football Game-by-Game Recaps for Week Four.

(Brookville cruised to a week four victory over Moniteau. Photo by: Kyle Yates)

South Large School Division

Brookville 47, Moniteau 14

WEST SUNBURY Pa. – On a cold Friday night at Moniteau, Brookville rode their high-flying passing attack to a decisive 47-14 victory over the Moniteau Warriors.

Brookville quarterback Jack Krug had another sensational performance, going 18-22 though the air with 349 yards and six touchdowns. Kyle Macbeth had a big day as well, catching five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 53 yards. Mason Mershimer had another solid night for Moniteau, rushing for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders scored four first half touchdowns in the victory. Two quick second half touchdowns sealed the deal for a Brookville team that continued their offensive dominance.

Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0

Recap to Come.

Central Clarion 15, Dubois 7

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doing just enough on offense while using a bend but don’t break defensive approach turned out to be the winning recipe for the Central Clarion Wildcats in a 15-7 victory over Dubois in a combination Senior Night and Homecoming at Clarion University Memorial Stadium on Friday evening.

Central Clarion had several opportunities to score, but they were turned away by either being stopped on fourth down or by losing the ball via a fumble. The Wildcats defense also stopped the Beavers on a pair of drives inside the 20 with interceptions.

South Small School Division

Union/A-C Valley 7, Redbank Valley 10

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In a game that was a defensive struggle from start to finish, Redbank Valley scored a third quarter touchdown that gave them the lead for good, as the Bulldogs defeated Union/ A-C Valley by a 10-7 score line.

The lone score of the first half was a Redbank Valley safety, and the two teams exchanged third quarter touchdowns for the only points of the second half.

The Redbank Valley defense was tenacious all night making key tackles and big stops in clutch situations. Dalton Bish made a big impact in the secondary, while Kobe Bonanno plugged up holes and cut off running lanes in the trenches. Union/A-C Valley’s defense was equally stingy, forcing two fumbles and blocking a punt on special teams.

Gunner Mangiantini led the way for Redbank Valley’s offense, rushing for 39 yards while throwing for 71 yards and a touchdown. Trenten Rupp had two big catches for 28 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown grab. Tanner Merwin threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Falcon Knights. Karter Vogle had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, and Caden Rainey added six catches for 51 yards.

Keystone 26, Curwensville 16

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – Curwensville took a 16-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but two fourth quarter touchdowns by Keystone’s Nick Weaver helped the Panthers stave off the upset minded Golden Tide 26-13.

(Nick Weaver rushed for four touchdowns in the win. Photo by: Kyle Yates)

Nick Weaver was the star of the game, rushing 24 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns, while also registering a clutch blocked punt in the fourth quarter. Zander McHenry had a solid defensive game for the Panthers, with six tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

North Large School Division

Kane 51, Bradford 7

KANE, Pa. – Kane forced seven Bradford turnovers en route to a lopsided 51-7 victory. Kane scored 22 points in both of the first two quarters to jump out to a 44-0 lead. Bradford has struggled with turnovers thus far in 2020, and Kane was able to exploit the Owls’ weak point in the victory.

Kane’s Josh Buhl rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, while Harley Morris had 136 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

St. Marys 34, Ridgway 7

ST. MARYS, Pa. – St. Marys notched a huge 34-7 victory over Ridgway, handing the Elkers their first loss of the season. The win thrusts St. Marys to the top of the D9 North Large School Division. The Flying Dutch were able to control the line of scrimmage and were successful both running and passing the football. St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while James Davis rushed for 168 yards on 25 carries.

The score was 14-7 at halftime, but the Flying Dutch scored two quick touchdowns to pull away. Davis was key again in this stretch, as he snagged an interception to set up the Flying Dutch’s second touchdown. St. Marys added a last-minute touchdown to make the score 34-7.

North Small School Division

Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 20

COUDERSPORT, Pa. – A 24 point first quarter set the tone for Coudersport’s 29-20 win over Elk County Catholic. Coudersport quarterback Hayden Keck rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, while Brandt Kightlinger rushed for 120 yards. The Crusaders were also successful rushing the football, as Sam Kaul registered 168 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Coudersport jumped out to a rapid 24 point lead, scoring three touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. Elk County responded with two touchdowns of their own, cutting the lead down to 10. Coudersport ensured that their lead would stand by scoring two touchdowns on either side of halftime to lock up the victory.

Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6

Recap to come.

