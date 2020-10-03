Julia M. “Judy” (Cossalter) Schrecengost

Julia M. “Judy” Schrecengost, age 100, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born October 30, 1919, in Eveleth, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Louisa Volpez Cossalter and was a graduate of Eveleth Senior High School.

She was a veteran of the Women’s Army Corp, serving as an Army cook. She continued her cooking career in civilian life.

Judy married Jack Schrecengost on December 27, 1944, and he preceded her in death on January 8, 1989.

She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem and the Women’s Guild-Rosary Society.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Tom) Jack of Export; a son, Jack D. (Donna) Schrecengost of Allentown; four grandchildren, Sharon Jack, Susan (Allen) Kunselman, Steve (Carrie) Jack, and Taylor (James Garman) Schrecengost; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by five brothers, Clem Cossalter, Remus Cossalter, Rom Cossalter, Joseph Cossalter and Sisto Cossalter; and four sisters, Loretta Berryman, Vera Hendrickson, Enes Arotta and Elsie Upton.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 5 p.m. Monday with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest at St. Charles Catholic Church, officiating.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Julia M. Schrecengost to the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

