Keystone Fends Off Upset-Minded Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – Curwensville took a 16-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but two fourth quarter touchdowns by Keystone’s Nick Weaver helped the Panthers stave off the upset minded Golden Tide 26-13.

(Nick Weaver rushed for four touchdowns in the win. Photo by: Kyle Yates)

Nick Weaver was the star of the game, rushing 24 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns, while also registering a clutch blocked punt in the fourth quarter. Zander McHenry had a solid defensive game for the Panthers, with six tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

The game was tight at halftime, with Keystone leading 13-10. Nick Weaver rushed for both of Keystone’s first half touchdowns, the first via a 14-yard carry, and the second on a five-yard sprint.

Keystone’s offense was dormant in the third quarter, and Curwensville took advantage, scoring a touchdown to jump out to a 16-13 lead. In the fourth quarter, Keystone came up with two massive defensive plays to recapture the lead. Weaver blocked a punt, putting the Panthers in great field position, and it was Weaver himself who capitalized, scoring from two yards out to give Keystone the lead.

Zander McHenry then snagged an interception, again providing the Panthers with great field position. Weaver punched the ball in for his fourth touchdown of the night, providing the Panthers with a two touchdown lead. The score proved to be the final points of the night, with Keystone emerging victorious by a 26-13 decision.

The Panthers advance to 3-1 on the season, and they face Redbank Valley next week at Redbank. Coudersport falls to 0-3 this season. Next week, they will look to get their first win away at Brockway.

