 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

mALF, Downsized ALF Continue Today With Sidewalk Sales, Vendors, Car Show, Live Concerts

Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

646BD0C6-E7D1-402C-998E-A62BF24722AFCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The downsized Autumn Leaf Festival in Monroe Township and the unofficial mini Autumn Leaf Festival (mALF) in downtown Clarion continue on Saturday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The theme for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival, sponsored by the Allegheny Toyota, is “Falling into the Future.”

While this year’s festival faced many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, from state restrictions on gatherings to the denial of a special event permit from Clarion Borough, organizers pushed forward to develop a downsized festival that could still serve the local community.

The bulk of the official downsized Autumn Leaf Festival was moved to the Clarion Mall parking lot following the permit denial.

As downtown businesses didn’t want to lose out on the festival completely, the Destination Clarion Downtown committee got together and began organizing their own unofficial mini Autumn Leaf Festival – referred to as mALF – to continue what traditions they could downtown.

073BBE62-E9C3-4FBE-93F2-B4FD7C7A78C1

Schedule of Events

Saturday, October 3

– Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Clarion: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Advanced Disposal Touch-a-Truck at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
– Seven Mountains Media Kids Carnival at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
– Farmers & Crafters at the Fulmer House Books and Collectibles: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Food Vendors: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Car Show sponsored by First Energy at the Clarion Mall: Noon to 5:00: p.m.
– Craft Vendors at Mechanistic Brewing: noon to sunset
– Live Concert featuring “Unforgiven” at the Clarion Mall: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
– Live music with Brass Jam Band at Mechanistic Brewing: 2:00 p.m.
– Live music with Byson Band at Mechanistic Brewing: 4:00 p.m.
– Live music with Rickie Frantz at Infusion Night Club and Grille: 5:30 p.m.
– First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” at the Clarion Mall: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring “American Pie”
**Fireworks at the Clarion Mall: 8:30 p.m.**

3A7C3A81-8A42-410D-9D56-45107D767B85

CONCESSIONS

Saturday

Clarion Mall

Fowler’s Taffy
Red River Roadhouse
The Meadows Original Frozen Custard
Simon’s Concessions Gyros

Mechanistic Brewing & Clarion Ford

Knights of Columbus Hot Sausage

Mechanistic Brewing

The Brick Oven

Saturday, & Sunday

Bamboo Palace – behind Infusion Night Club and Grille
Joam’s Concessions (Poor Man Caramel Apple and Bread Bowls) – behind Clarion River Brewing Company
Molnar’s Concessions (Cinnamon Rolls & Elephant Ears) – behind FL Crooks & Co.

Other Events

Clarion River Brewing Company will also once again have their “Beer Garden” in place on October 3.

mALF Pong games will be set up at McDonald’s, Clarion River Brewing Company, F.L. Crooks & Co., George’s Barbershop, Mechanistic Brewing, and Husted’s Plumbing and mALF t-shirts are available at several downtown Clarion businesses.

Please note, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending events are asked to be safe, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

C47C6CF6-F180-4777-9150-FB7F89EDE545

E9D17C49-7C56-4FC0-A593-609385ECE71E

9C5133B0-81F0-4EF1-A12F-E78E4B52B0C7

7E0951A8-2B88-41B9-9D6B-2F3762F78F7C

953494AA-ED3A-4964-9845-E0D487D41D17

FI EC


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.