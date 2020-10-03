mALF, Downsized ALF Continue Today With Sidewalk Sales, Vendors, Car Show, Live Concerts

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The downsized Autumn Leaf Festival in Monroe Township and the unofficial mini Autumn Leaf Festival (mALF) in downtown Clarion continue on Saturday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The theme for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival, sponsored by the Allegheny Toyota, is “Falling into the Future.”

While this year’s festival faced many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, from state restrictions on gatherings to the denial of a special event permit from Clarion Borough, organizers pushed forward to develop a downsized festival that could still serve the local community.

The bulk of the official downsized Autumn Leaf Festival was moved to the Clarion Mall parking lot following the permit denial.

As downtown businesses didn’t want to lose out on the festival completely, the Destination Clarion Downtown committee got together and began organizing their own unofficial mini Autumn Leaf Festival – referred to as mALF – to continue what traditions they could downtown.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, October 3

– Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Clarion: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Advanced Disposal Touch-a-Truck at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Seven Mountains Media Kids Carnival at the Clarion Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Farmers & Crafters at the Fulmer House Books and Collectibles: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Food Vendors: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Car Show sponsored by First Energy at the Clarion Mall: Noon to 5:00: p.m.

– Craft Vendors at Mechanistic Brewing: noon to sunset

– Live Concert featuring “Unforgiven” at the Clarion Mall: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Live music with Brass Jam Band at Mechanistic Brewing: 2:00 p.m.

– Live music with Byson Band at Mechanistic Brewing: 4:00 p.m.

– Live music with Rickie Frantz at Infusion Night Club and Grille: 5:30 p.m.

– First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” at the Clarion Mall: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring “American Pie”

**Fireworks at the Clarion Mall: 8:30 p.m.**

CONCESSIONS

Saturday

Clarion Mall

Fowler’s Taffy

Red River Roadhouse

The Meadows Original Frozen Custard

Simon’s Concessions Gyros

Mechanistic Brewing & Clarion Ford

Knights of Columbus Hot Sausage

Mechanistic Brewing

The Brick Oven

Saturday, & Sunday

Bamboo Palace – behind Infusion Night Club and Grille

Joam’s Concessions (Poor Man Caramel Apple and Bread Bowls) – behind Clarion River Brewing Company

Molnar’s Concessions (Cinnamon Rolls & Elephant Ears) – behind FL Crooks & Co.

Other Events

Clarion River Brewing Company will also once again have their “Beer Garden” in place on October 3.

mALF Pong games will be set up at McDonald’s, Clarion River Brewing Company, F.L. Crooks & Co., George’s Barbershop, Mechanistic Brewing, and Husted’s Plumbing and mALF t-shirts are available at several downtown Clarion businesses.

Please note, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending events are asked to be safe, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

