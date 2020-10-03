Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fall Driving Tour-Fantastic Forests

With autumn finally here, it is time to start thinking about taking a drive to enjoy the bright red, yellow, gold, and orange colors that adorn the mountains and valleys of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

We have hundreds of miles of country roads and scenic byways where you can see the bright of autumn ablaze in the woodlands. There are so many roads in our region to drive and explore, the hardest part is deciding which routes you should take.

In this blog story, we feature a trip through our Fantastic Forest. This is the second of four blog stories highlighting FALL DRIVING TOUR routes that will take you on a tour through some of the most majestic and scenic views in Pennsylvania. Along the way, you’ll have many opportunities to enjoy the stunning vistas and visit some enchanting and interesting destinations.

FANTASTIC FORESTS

82 MILES, 2:00 RIDE TIME

This ride takes you alongside the picturesque Clarion and Allegheny Rivers, both protected by the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, as well as through the unique woodlands of Cook Forest State Park and Allegheny National Forest.

Starting at the intersection of Route 36 and River Road in Cooksburg, take River Road for 8.3 miles along the banks of the Clarion River to the intersection with Route 899.

Take a sharp left onto Route 899 and ride north for 8.9 miles until you reach Route 66.

Turn right onto Route 66 and continue through Marienville for 2.8 miles. The Allegheny National Forest Ranger Station will be on your left. Stop in to learn about the ANF and stretch your legs.

As you leave the ANF Ranger Station, make a left on Route 66 and ride northeast for 4.0 miles.

Turn left on Blue Jay Creek Road and follow this road for 5.4 miles. After you cross Tionesta Creek, make a left onto Route 666.

Ride Route 666, “The Devil’s Highway,” across the Allegheny National Forest for 24.6 miles through spectacular mountain vistas to East Hickory.

At the intersection of Route 666 and U.S. 62 in East Hickory, make a left on U.S. 62 and ride south for 7.2 miles. Enjoy scenic views of the Allegheny River on your way to Tionesta.

In downtown Tionesta, stay straight to continue south on Route 36. Continue for 20.6 miles through Leeper back to your starting point at the entrance to Cook Forest State Park.

Points of Interest & Side Trips

Buzzard Swamp Recreation Area– 15 ponds with 11.2 miles of trails offering exceptional bird and wildlife viewing.

Pigeon Run Falls– Accessible via Pigeon Run Falls Trail, good for all hiking skill levels.

Minister Creek Trail– Features many giant boulders and stunning scenic overlook.

Forest County Historical Society– 1875 Victorian Eastlake-style home filled with local history and a new Replica Lumber Camp.

Hunter’s Station Bridge Overlook– Educational historic panels on design elements of the 1934 bridge, river history, Seneca Nation, archeological discoveries, and endangered mussels’ relocation project, along with a piece of the original bridge.

Tionesta Market Village– Unique artisans shopping experience in Victorian style setting.

Peace Park– New park on Lighthouse Island featuring a Cross of Freedom, Statue of Liberty, Veterans Memorial, Chapel, and replica scale model of 1893 Timber Crib dam.

Sherman Memorial Lighthouse– Pennsylvania’s only inland working lighthouse.

Tionesta Fish Hatchery– Public tours, Visitor Center, and 2,000-gallon multi-level aquarium.

Tionesta Lake– Six miles long with more than 3,000 acres.

Fire Tower and Seneca Point– Commanding views of the Clarion River Valley.

Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts– Craft market featuring handcrafted items/artwork.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

