Say What?!: ‘Horse Girl’ Can Run, Jump on All Fours

ALBERTA, Canada – An Alberta, Canada, teenager whose skills at emulating the movements of a horse – including quadrupedal jumps – went viral online is now being featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

“Horse girl” Ava Vogel, 17, of Edmonton, said she started emulating the movements of horses about six years ago, and three years ago she turned her attention to jumping on all fours like an equine.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.