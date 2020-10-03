Week Four Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
October 1-3, 2020, PIAA District 9 high school football scores.
District 9 – Week 4 Scores
South Large School Division
Brookville 47, Moniteau 14 – Final
Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0 – Final
Central Clarion 15, Dubois 7 – Final
South Small School Division
Union/A-C Valley 7, Redbank Valley 10 (Final/ Thursday Oct. 1)
Keystone 26, Curwensville 16 – Final
North Large School Division
Kane 51, Bradford 7 – Final
St. Marys 34, Ridgway 7 – Final
North Small School Division
Cameron County vs. Otto-Eldred (Postponed)
Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 20 – Final
Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6 – Final
