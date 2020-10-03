 

Week Four Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

October 1-3, 2020, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 4 Scores

South Large School Division

Brookville 47, Moniteau 14 – Final

Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0 – Final

Central Clarion 15, Dubois 7 – Final

South Small School Division

Union/A-C Valley 7, Redbank Valley 10 (Final/ Thursday Oct. 1)

Keystone 26, Curwensville 16 – Final

North Large School Division

Kane 51, Bradford 7 – Final

St. Marys 34, Ridgway 7 – Final

North Small School Division

Cameron County vs. Otto-Eldred (Postponed)

Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 20 – Final

Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6 – Final

High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.


