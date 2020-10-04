A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

