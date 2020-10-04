All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Phil Rankin
Phil Rankin served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Philip A. Rankin
Born: March 21, 1962
Died: July 27, 2020
Hometown: Leeper, Pa. (and formerly of Franklin, Pa.)
Branch: U.S. Air Force
After Phil graduated from Franklin High School in 1980, he proudly went on to serve in the United States Air Force.
Phil also served the community through his memberships with the Franklin Elks, Eagles, and VFW and the Oil City Moose.
He was laid to rest in the Lamey Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
