Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nunny Schmader’s White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

If you are a fan of white chocolate and raspberries, you’ll love this awesome cheesecake recipe by Nunny Schmader!

Ingredients

1/2 cup lemon juice and rind

1 pkg. raspberries



2 (8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese10 oz. shortbread cookies4 Tbsp. butter, softened12 oz. white chocolate1 tsp. vanilla1/2 cup powdered sugar

Directions

-Reserve 1/4 cup raspberries. Mix and lightly mash remaining berries with lemon/rind.

-Grind cookies and mix with butter. Press into large pie pan. Bake 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

-Cream melted chocolate with beaten cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Fold in berries/lemon mix and pour into pie shell.

-Garnish with reserved berries and chill.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day?

