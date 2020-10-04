 

Hearing for Corsica Man Charged With Hitting Woman, Threatening to Kill Her Set for Tuesday

Sunday, October 4, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Corsica man charged with repeatedly striking a woman and threatening to kill her is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old Larry Nolan Dunlap is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after having his bail revoked for a violation of bail conditions on September 1.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Corsica in late July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Howe Road in Corsica, Union Township, Jefferson County.

The complaint states that at the scene, a known female victim reported that during an ongoing altercation, Larry Nolan Dunlap struck her on the face and arms with a closed fist multiple times throughout the day.

The victim also told police that Dunlap threw her out of their vehicle, causing bloody scratches to her legs. The troopers observed bruising, blood, and scratches on the victim’s arms and legs, as well as bumps on the victim’s head that would correlate to being struck with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

The victim also reported that Dunlap made multiple threats to kill her and her dog throughout the day during the ongoing altercation, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates that Dunlap fled the scene before police arrived.

Dunlap was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Corsica Man Faces Terroristic Threats, Assault Charges Following Domestic Altercation


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

