 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hepler, Hurrelbrink Exchange Wedding Vows on June 20

Sunday, October 4, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image0Jolene Hepler and Logan Hurrelbrink exchanged wedding vows on June 20, 2020.

The reception was held at the Glory Barn/Reflections of Grace in Knox.

Jolene is the daughter of Matt and Monica Hepler of Emlenton.

Logan is the son of Tim and Theresa Hurrelbrink of Kossuth.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Hurrelbrink live in Emlenton.

Wedding Announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

To submit a wedding announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Laurel Eye Logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.