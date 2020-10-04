Hepler, Hurrelbrink Exchange Wedding Vows on June 20

Jolene Hepler and Logan Hurrelbrink exchanged wedding vows on June 20, 2020.

The reception was held at the Glory Barn/Reflections of Grace in Knox.

Jolene is the daughter of Matt and Monica Hepler of Emlenton.

Logan is the son of Tim and Theresa Hurrelbrink of Kossuth.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Hurrelbrink live in Emlenton.

