Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fall Driving Tour-Groundhog Loop

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – With autumn finally here, it is time to start thinking about taking a drive to enjoy the bright red, yellow, gold, and orange colors that adorn the mountains and valleys of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

We have hundreds of miles of country roads and scenic byways where you can see the bright of autumn ablaze in the woodlands. There are so many roads in our region to drive and explore, the hardest part is deciding which routes you should take.

In this blog story, we feature a trip around the Groundhog Loop. This is the last of four blog stories highlighting FALL DRIVING TOUR routes that will take you on a tour through some of the most majestic and scenic views in Pennsylvania. Along the way, you’ll have many opportunities to enjoy the stunning vistas and visit some enchanting and interesting destinations.

GROUNDHOG LOOP

108 miles, 2:30 ride time

This drive features Punxsutawney, known as the home of the world’s most famous weather forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, as well as the historic towns of Brookville and Ridgway, the most unique Harley-Davidson Dealership in the U.S., the endlessly scenic Clarion River, and beautiful rolling mountains.

Starting at the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau office at 2801 Maplevale Road in Brookville, make a left on Maplevale Road. Go 0.1 mile to the intersection with Jenks Street and turn right.

At the Y intersection in 0.9 miles, then bear right and continue down the hill on Valley Street for 0.4 miles to the stoplight on Main Street.

Cross Main Street and continue south on Route 36 for 16.2 miles to Punxsutawney, passing several picturesque farms along the way.

Turn left on Walston Road and continue for 3.2 miles to Mahoning Street in downtown Punxsutawney.

Turn left on Mahoning Street and ride for 0.2 miles to the intersection with U.S. 119/Hampton Avenue, just before the bridge. Turn left and continue for 13.3 miles to Sykesville.

At the stoplight at the intersection of Park Street next to the Sykesville Post Office, continue straight to stay on U.S. 119. In 0.3 miles, turn left to continue on U.S. 119 and drive for 3.9 miles to U.S. 219.

Turn left on U.S. 219 and continue for 2.7 miles through DuBois to East DuBois Avenue. Turn left to stay on U.S. 219, and you’ll see DuBois Harley-Davidson on your left in 0.1 mile. Pull in and check out the most unique Harley-Davison shop in the country.

After you’ve loaded up on official Harley-Davidson gear, take a left on U.S. 219 and ride for 9.8 miles to Brockway.

Turn right to stay on U.S. 219 and continue 17.4 miles to Ridgway.

Turn left on South Broad Street and ride for 0.2 miles to Route 949/South Street.

Turn right onto Route 949/South Street and travel for 17.0 miles.

Watch for signs and take a right to stay on Route 949 for 14.8 miles to Sigel.

Turn left on Route 36 and ride for 7.0 miles to get back to Maplevale Road. Turn left on Maplevale to get back to your starting point at the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

Points of Interest & Side Trips

Historic Brookville’s Walking Tour– 14 stops over a 1/2-mile section of downtown with interpretive signage panels featuring historic locations, topics, and people that helped shape the town.

Walter Dick Memorial Park– Picnic area, playground, swimming, swinging bridge, and fly-fishing only area for trout.

Scripture Rocks Heritage Park– Hiking trail through 67 engraved boulders carved by Douglas Stahlman in the early 1900s, including Chapel Rock, where he lived and penned his journals.

Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center– The science and folklore of weather comes alive with fun interactive exhibits, theater, and gift shop in a historic building.

Phil’s Burrow– See Punxsutawney Phil and his family at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.

Gobbler’s Knob– The most famous location in Pennsylvania. The new Visitor Center is a must-see attraction.

Phantastic Phils Public Art Project– Whimsical six-foot-tall fiberglass Punxsutawney Phils adorn the streets of the Weather Capital of the World.

Punxsutawney Coal Memorial– Tribute to unsung heroes of coal mining industry, those who lost their lives in the mines and those who spent their lives in the mines.

DuBois Harley-Davidson– “The Most Unique Harley-Davidson Dealership in America.”

Fay’s Christmas Village– Decorations for all seasons and holidays.

Brockway Mural– Depicts the rich history of the town.

Ridgway’s Lily of the Valley Historic Homes Tour– 730 buildings featuring Millionaires’ Row. Structures built from 1855 on, in an incredible variety of styles.

Louis Painter Memorial Trout Nursery– Feed these trout raised by the Heath Township Sportsman’s Club.

Clear Creek State Park– 1,900 acres in the beautiful Clear Creek Valley.

Beartown Rocks– Massive house-sized boulders, created by glaciers, with breathtaking scenic views and hiking trails.

Farmers Inn Wildlife Park– Petting zoo, bear, deer, wolves, other native and exotic animals.

