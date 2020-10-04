Robert Elwood Sweeney, Sr., 82, of Township Line Road in Oil City, died on October 2, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born July 12, 1938, in Oil City, he was a son of the late George and Ethel Oaks Sweeney.

Bob attended high school and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 1956. He served overseas in Taegu, Korea from April 1957 to July 1958. During his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal and the Korea Defense Service Medal.

On April 4, 1958, he married his sweetheart, the former Lillian Marlene Sharp, who survives. They shared 62 years of marriage together.

Bob worked as a truck driver and then settled down locally, managing Corrin Electric in Oil City for 28 years, until the business closed.

He was an active member of the Oil City VFW 464 and the American Legion Post 32.

Bob loved to hunt, race cars at Tri-City Raceway in his early years, and spending time with his family. He was a musician and played at many events with Pine Valley Boys and with his Uncle Pete. He played at the Bluegrass Festival yearly and in many churches in the Oil City area. Bob was loved by everyone; he never met a stranger.

In addition to his wife, Lillian Sweeney, he is survived by four sons, Lester Sweeney of Oil City, Robert Sweeney Jr. and wife Esther of Saegertown, Chris Sweeney and wife Patty of Wichita, KS, and Brent Sweeney of Oil City; six grandchildren, Jacob, Maggie, Rachael, Samantha, Luthea, and Alleyne; and one great-grandchild, David Alexander.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, including a very special niece and nephew, Diane and Paul Sloan, who helped care for Robert during his later years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Richard, Ronald, and one sister, Shirley.

Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, from 4 to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, at 11 am at Morrison Funeral Home, with the Rev. Deborah L. Ackley-Killian, Pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.