Two Area Residents Accused of Another Eldred Township Camp Burglary

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police recently filed new criminal charges against two area residents stemming from a burglary that occurred in Eldred Township late last year.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jesse Allen Collier, of Brookville, and 32-year-old Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, of Reynoldsville, on September 23, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 11, 2019, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a camp in Eldred Township for a report of a burglary.

At the scene, the victim showed police where the rear door had been forced open, a large shoe print was visible on the door, and the door and door frame were broken. The victim reported that a television and other items, including tools, were missing, the complaint indicates.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an unrelated investigation in Reynoldsville Borough had found that Kelly Fenstermaker was in possession of numerous suspected stolen items that were located in her apartment in Reynoldsville, where Jesse Collier was also residing at the time, according to the complaint.

Fenstermaker was interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail on January 13, 2020.

According to the complaint, Fenstermaker told police Collier had stolen several items from various camps in the area and the items were in her residence. Police were then able to obtain a waiver of rights and consent to search form for the residence.

The residence was searched on January 15. Various items from several burglaries in the area, including some from the above-mentioned camp in Eldred Township, were located, the complaint states.

Fenstermaker further confirmed that Collier had also sold some items to a known Knox man. The complaint states the items were all recovered from the known man who reported he purchased them from Collier, according to the complaint.

Fenstermaker told police that although she was present with Collier when he sold the items to the known Knox man, she did not enter any camps and wasn’t directly involved in the thefts, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against both Fenstermaker and Collier through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M, Bazylak’s office on September 23:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Fenstermaker was also charged with the following offense:

– Criminal Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Collier was also charged with the following offense:

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Preliminary hearings for the cases are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on November 3.

Additional Theft Charge Filed Against Fenstermaker

According to a second criminal complaint, Reynoldsville Borough Police served a search warrant on the residence of Kelly Jo Fenstermaker in Reynoldsville Borough on December 10, 2019.

According to the complaint, while searching, police located several items stolen during different burglaries and thefts in the area, including the following:

– a Craftsman circular saw, valued at $50.00

– a Black and Decker drill, missing the trigger, valued at $20.00

– a yellow angle square with a built-in level, valued at $15

– a silver square, valued at $10.00

– a wooden bottle puzzle, valued at $10.00

– a ratchet wrench set, valued at $25.00

– a Budweiser camo cooler, valued at $20.00

– two hold clamps with orange rubber ends, valued at $35.00

– an Erector set in a metal box, valued at $50.00

The complaint states the total value of the recovered items was $235.00.

Fenstermaker was interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail on March 16 and she told police she had nothing to do with taking the stolen items. However, the complaint notes the evidence was seized from her residence, according to the complaint.

The charge was filed through Judge Bazylak’s office by Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 30.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 3 on a first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property stemming from this incident.

Cases Against Fenstermaker and Collier

Court documents indicate both Collier and Fenstermaker also have several ongoing cases in Jefferson and Clarion County Common Pleas courts, as well as previous convictions related to burglary, theft, and drug charges.

