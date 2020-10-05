Clarion River History Emphasizes Restoration After Pollution

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Charles Williams, of Williams Ecological LLC, has been studying the history of the Clarion River and offered a brief biography in a recent program for the Clarion Rotary Club.

(Photo: Charles Williams (center) talks with Rotarians Trina Hess and Tom Spence.)

The winding Clarion River was originally named for its clear, clean water and was later polluted from some nearby industries. Through conservation-restoration efforts, it achieved designation as a National Wild and Scenic River (NWSR) in 1996 and Pennsylvania River of the Year in 2019.

The U.S. Post Office even issued a stamp with the Clarion River as part of its 2019 collection U.S. Wild and Scenic Rivers stamp collection.

The Clarion River is located on both the low and high plateaus of a large leaf worsted background comprised of Hemlock hardwoods, Allegheny hardwoods, and mixed trees, according to Williams.

Oil and gas were largely found on the high plateau and coal, historic iron in the low plateau. Used by industries in earlier years, the Clarion River is now considered a destination.

NWSR designated a scenic 17.1 miles and recreational 34.6 miles as a PA water trail.

Williams explained that the “Clarion Basin, just like much of the Ohio River Basin, was contested by basically three empires, the American Empire the French Empire and also the English, each of them having different names for the Clarion River.

“Now, in terms of early history, native Americans did spend time on the Clarion River Watershed — no question about that. They didn’t stay long. There were no permanent villages and largely seasonal foraging,” Williams added.

“The French called it the Riviera field in 1749 in the on expedition. The idea was that the Clarion River was essentially a boundary between two warring Native American tribes. I don’t think that’s the case because the Seneca controlled this whole valley.”

According to a story by Pennsylvania Wilds, the Clarion River was not always the clear, clean body of water it is today. Natural resource extraction, particularly mining and logging, thrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s and impacted Clarion River habitat and water quality. Abandoned mines and mine lands throughout the Clarion River watershed have left visible scars observed as acidic, orange water and unrestored hillsides throughout the landscape.

In addition to impacts from mining, they extensively logged for the timber, tanning, and wood chemical industries. Tannins were leached from Hemlock bark to form tannic acid and cure hides into leather. Wood chemical plants converted logs into methanol, acetic acid, and charcoal. The tanning and wood chemical processes produced harmful byproducts that were discharged into the Clarion River or left to leach into soils of the floodplain.

Logging harmed the Clarion River by causing pollution, channel alterations, and flow regime changes. Clear cutting hillsides for timber allowed for excessive sediment to wash into the river. Timber was transported to sawmills on the river by storing logs in dams, then releasing them downstream in flood pulses. Logs and floodwaters scoured the river to cause over-widened channels and, consequently, habitat degradation.

“Tanneries in the Clarion Valley were pretty much concentrated up and down the river because the resources needed for tanning was Hemlock bark. There were lots of Hemlock up there, and they wanted to produce leather for shoes, belts, and other types of leather products. Pollution came from things like lime blood flushings and decomposed organic matter and possibly the equivalent of one million gallons of effluent into the Clarion River each day. That sounds like a lot, but it was only the tip of the iceberg,” Williams said.

According to Williams, Chemical plants distilled things like alcohol acetone calcium acetate from the wood left over from the primary first bogging episode, things like sugar. Another important by-product is charcoal for domestic use; the waste products were a lot less.

“The 13,000 gallons per day was largely alcohol liquor and wash water things like that. However, the game-changer was the paper mills in Johnsonburg.

“If you’ve ever driven through Johnsonburg, you probably remember the smell.”

Johnsonburg dumps an estimated 26 million gallons into the Clarion River, according to Williams.

Over the years, new regulations have helped clean the pollution; however, the plant still exists.

