 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.