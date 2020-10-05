A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

