Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge Adds Additional Seating
OIL CITY, Pa. – Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge located at 630 North Seneca Street, in Oil City, moved forward on Monday, September 28, with their colder weather plans to extend their outdoor dining season.
A 30’x30′ roof was installed over their current patio area adjunct to their indoor dining and bar area.
This previously licensed area has been a massive help during all of the limited seating and COVID-19 restrictions during the summer. The patio has allowed guests to enjoy food and beverages outdoors while remaining socially distant and enjoying the weather.
With temperatures this week in the 50’s and rain, it was the perfect time to install the outdoor coverage. Additional siding with sliding doors and windows are planned to be installed this week to complete the structure on the outside. The inside of the patio area has been updated with music speakers, tabletop, and standing heaters so guests may enjoy themselves during their visit.
Casey’s looks forward to all of its patrons getting a chance to come and experience these new updates in person all fall and winter along with their new menu releasing later this week.
Casey’s is a family-friendly Restaurant & Lounge with a pet-friendly patio and great food, local craft beer on tap, and cocktails. Don’t forget their breakfast seven days a week and seafood specials!
The restaurant is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to midnight.
More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page here.
