Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snappy Pumpkin Dessert

This gingersnap crust is the perfect pairing for pumpkin flavor!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups finely crushed gingersnaps (about 40 cookies)

1/2 cup butter, melted



1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar2 tablespoons milk

TOPPING:

3 cups cold milk

2 packages (3.4 ounces each) instant vanilla pudding mix

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

2-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 cups whipped topping

Additional whipped topping, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine gingersnap crumbs and butter; press into a ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Bake at 325° for 10 minutes. Cool.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and milk until smooth. Spread over the crust. In another large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 1 minute. Add pumpkin and pie spice; whisk until well blended.

-Fold in whipped topping. Spread over the cream cheese layer. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Cut into squares; garnish with whipped topping if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.