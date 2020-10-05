 

Joseph R. “Joey” McFadden

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 02:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

mcfadden-joeyJoseph R. “Joey” McFadden, 31, of Oil City, PA, died September 15, 2020 at his home.

Born November 24, 1988 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of John J. McFadden Sr. and the late Cindy Wise McFadden.

Joey attended Cranberry Schools. He had been employed as a sales representative in the communications industry. He enjoyed fishing, camping and heavy metal music.

In addition to his father, he is survived by three brothers, John J. McFadden & his wife of Beaver Falls, PA, Joshua Loll McFadden of Franklin, and Jeremy M. McFadden of Olean, NY.

He was preceded in death by his mother and paternal grandparents Jack Loll McFadden & Marilyn Sarah Cleveland McFadden and by maternal grandparents Richard & Betty Lou Wise.

The Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


