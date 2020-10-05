Mary E. Graham, 85, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

She was born in Brookville on September 4, 1935 to the late Edward and Mildred (Henry) Work. She graduated from the Emlenton High School.

Mary was a dedicated member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Graham worked for Mellon Bank in Oil City for more than twenty years, doing clerical work and accounting for certificates of deposit.

She was married on October 11, 1958 to Emmett N. Graham, and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2003.

She is survived by her three children: Patty Turner and her husband Steven of Pittsburgh, Timothy Graham and his wife Avis of Sharpsville, and Steven Graham and his wife Shauna of Franklin; two grandchildren: Dustin Graham of Franklin and Aleisha Graham of Sharpsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her half-sister, Margaret Mance.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday (Oct. 6th) from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday (Oct. 6th) at 2 p.m. in St. Stephen Catholic Church in Oil City, with Father John Miller as celebrant. Those attending the Mass are asked to wear a mask while in church. Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Collins Hospice House, c/o Venango V.N.A. Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323. Please make checks payable to Venango VNA Foundation.

To express online condolences to Mary’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

