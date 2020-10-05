 

North Clarion Cross Country Travels to Punxsutawney

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Kaine@Punxsy-2020-PR-18.17PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – The North Clarion varsity cross country teams traveled to Punxsutawney on Saturday to race against Double A Punxsutawney in a non-conference meet.

(Pictured above: Kaine McFarland)

The North Clarion boys lost 18 to 40 and the girls 18 to 43.

Rachel Bauer finished 3rd overall in the women’s race with a personal best time of 21:01. Also scoring and running their personal best times for the season were teammates Jordyn Hendrickson 7th, Kayla Aaron 10th, Emma Buckley 11th, and Nicole Fair 12th.

Rachel Bauer

Kaine McFarland led the Wolves with a 5th place finish overall in a personal best time of 18:17 on the 5K course. Also scoring and hitting personal bests for the boys were Aiden Thomas 6th, Aaron Lencer 7th, Patrick Young 10th, and Braden Custer 12th.

The Wolves will host their last home meet of the season against Keystone on Tuesday, October 6th, at 4:00 p.m.


