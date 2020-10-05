Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 672 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 5, that there were 672 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 164,207.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 28 and October 4 is 187,158 with 7,385 positive cases. There were 18,466 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,227 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 825 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 5, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

10/02/20 – 1,161

10/01/20 – 1,156

9/30/20 – 1,153

9/29/20 – 988

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 463 8 471 18 Butler 1128 8 1136 25 Clarion 137 2 139 3 Clearfield 342 3 345 6 Crawford 324 6 330 3 Elk 77 1 78 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 780 11 791 12 Jefferson 118 2 120 3 McKean 63 -1* 62 2 Mercer 771 7 778 21 Venango 97 0 97 1 Warren 45 0 45 1





*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in McKean County decreased from 63 on 10/04/20 to 62 on 10/05/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of September:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,312 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,175 cases among employees, for a total of 28,487 at 993 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,485 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,003 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.