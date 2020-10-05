‘Patriot Ride’ Cruises Through Clarion

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A long line of vehicles, including many motorcycles, cruised through Clarion on Saturday for a “Patriot Ride” event.

The event, sponsored by the Clarion County Republican Committee, began at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

Participants then enjoyed a 50-mile ride on U.S. 322 through Clarion and Brookville on to Clearfield County, where it ended at the DuBois Harley-Davidson shop.

The day wound down with everything from food and refreshments to guest speakers and music. There was also voter registration and Trump merchandise available.

Around 100 motorcycles participated in the ride which also included a one-of-a-kind “Trump” motorcycle designed by Mick Means, owner of DuBois Harley-Davidson.

Similar events have been held throughout the country leading up to the November 3 election.

