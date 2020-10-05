 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

‘Patriot Ride’ Cruises Through Clarion

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

patriot-riders-1CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A long line of vehicles, including many motorcycles, cruised through Clarion on Saturday for a “Patriot Ride” event.

(Photos above and below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The event, sponsored by the Clarion County Republican Committee, began at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

patriot-riders-2

Participants then enjoyed a 50-mile ride on U.S. 322 through Clarion and Brookville on to Clearfield County, where it ended at the DuBois Harley-Davidson shop.

The day wound down with everything from food and refreshments to guest speakers and music. There was also voter registration and Trump merchandise available.

Photo by Friends of Mike Armanini.

Photo by Friends of Mike Armanini.

Around 100 motorcycles participated in the ride which also included a one-of-a-kind “Trump” motorcycle designed by Mick Means, owner of DuBois Harley-Davidson.

Photo by Ryan Baumener.

Photo by Ryan Baumener.

Similar events have been held throughout the country leading up to the November 3 election.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.