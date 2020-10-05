Paul R. Weller, 92, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born December 21, 1927 in Kellettville, PA, son of the late Ross and Katherine (Ransom) Weller.

Paul grew up on the family farm in Kellettville, the family homestead that was taken over by the Army Corps of Engineers for the Tionesta Dam project, and was a farmer all of his life, retiring from the Flying W. Ranch in Kellettville.

Surviving are his daughter, Traci L. Wade and her husband Jeffrey of Tionesta. A brother Ronnie Weller and his wife Joyce, also of Tionesta. One nephew and three nieces; Dale Weller and his wife Margaret; Jenny Wagonseller and her husband Rick, all also of Tionesta. Jani Roberts and her husband Johnny; and Debbie Vance, all of Florida.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Louise Benner.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

