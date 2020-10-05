Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fall Driving Tour-Clarion’s Countryside

With autumn here, it is time to start thinking about taking a drive to enjoy the bright red, yellow, gold, and orange colors that adorn the mountains and valleys of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

We have hundreds of miles of country roads and scenic byways where you can see the bright of autumn ablaze in the woodlands. There are so many roads in our region to drive and explore, the hardest part is deciding which routes you should take.

In this blog story, we feature a trip through Clarion’s Countryside. This is the third of four blog stories highlighting FALL DRIVING TOUR routes that will take you on a tour through some of the most majestic and scenic views in Pennsylvania. Along the way, you’ll have many opportunities to enjoy the stunning vistas and visit some enchanting and interesting destinations.

CLARION’S COUNTRYSIDE

105 MILES, 2:30 RIDE TIME

This drive features the beautiful countryside of Clarion County on its scenic route through dense forests, alongside peaceful rivers, past quiet farms, and through quaint small towns offering many interesting places to stop along the way.

Starting at the Clarion County Courthouse in downtown Clarion, take North 5th Avenue out of town. Ride across the bridge spanning the upper end of Piney Reservoir on the Clarion River, part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. North 5th Avenue becomes Miola Road. Stay on Route 1005/Miola Road for 11.4 miles.

Make a left onto Route 36 North and drive 7.9 miles through Leeper to the intersection with Route 208. Turn left on 208.

Travel 5.0 miles west on Route 208 to the town of Fryburg, then make a left on Route 208 toward Marble.

Take Route 208 south 7.7 miles to Shippenville.

In Shippenville, turn right to stay on Route 208 for 0.2 miles, then turn left onto Railroad Street to stay on Route 208 and continue south.

Travel 4.3 miles on Route 208 to downtown Knox. At the intersection with West State Street, turn right and travel two blocks/0.1 mile on Main Street, then turn left onto West Railroad Street to continue on Route 208.

From there, continue west for 7.2 miles along Route 208 through the Beaver Creek Nature Area to the intersection with Route 38. Turn left to continue on Route 208 south for 1.7 miles to the intersection with Route 478.

Follow Route 478 south for 2.2 miles to Route 58 in St. Petersburg.

In St. Petersburg, make a right on Route 58 and follow this road west for 2.3 miles to the resort town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River. Spend some time enjoying the downtown attractions.

Once you’re ready to leave Foxburg, cross the bridge spanning the Allegheny River, part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, then make a left on Route 268 South/Kittanning Pike.

Continue 7.5 miles to Bruin and make a left on Main Street to stay on Route 268.

Carry on south 3.1 miles to Petrolia. Take a left on Main Street/Route 4002 and continue on this route for 6.3 miles to the intersection with Route 68.

Take a left on Route 68 and travel for 1.1 miles across the Allegheny River into East Brady, then turn right onto Kellys Way to stay on Route 68. In 0.4 miles, turn left on 3rd Street to continue on Route 68 and follow this road for 8.3 miles through Rimersburg.

After passing through Rimersburg, make a right on Route 861 East and ride 11.6 miles to New Bethlehem.

At the Intersection of Routes 861/Penn Street and 66/Wood Street in New Bethlehem, turn left and follow Route 66 north for 16.2 miles to Main Street in Clarion.

Make a left on Main Street and return to your starting point at the Clarion County Courthouse in 0.3 miles.

Points of Interest & Side Trips

Helen Furnace– Cold-blast charcoal stone furnace and iron works built in 1845.

Fryburg Old Treasures Depot– Antiques, collectibles, furniture, jewelry, and local artisans’ products.

Beaver Creek Natural Area– 850 acres of lakes, wetlands, and meadows surrounded by woods.

Kahle Lake– 251-acre reservoir in PA Big Bass program.

Foxburg Country Club– The oldest course in America in continuous use and home to The American Golf Hall of Fame.

Buchanan Furnace– Historic cold-blast charcoal iron furnace built in 1844.

Brady’s Bend Overlook– Two and a half miles east of East Brady, a spectacular eight-mile panoramic view of the magnificent bend in the mighty Allegheny River. Bring your camera.

Playground of the Allegheny Mural– Four-seasons collage of all things outdoors on and along the river by artist Paul Means, dedicated to John and Carolyn Olszak by their family.

East Brady Artist Windows– Art and craftwork from local artisans on display that changes seasonally.

East Brady Riverfront Park– 1/2-acre community recreation outlet with access to the Armstrong Trail, a paved switchback to the Allegheny river, picnic tables for outdoor dining, and an informational kiosk.

Climax Tunnel– Restored train tunnel and reopened 2018 as part of the scenic Redbank Valley Trail.

Swift Safariland– Museum featuring big game animals from around the world.

Clarion County Historical Society– Tour the Sutton-Ditz House Museum for local history exhibits including lumber, iron, and glassmaking.

Find more outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.