Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Child in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An allegation of indecent assault of a child in Clarion Township is currently under investigation.

According to Clarion-based State Police, an indecent assault was reported to have occurred sometime between December 26, 2019, and January 1, 2020.

The victim of the assault is listed as a six-year-old girl.

Police say the assault occurred at a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 5, 2020.

