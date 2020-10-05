Police Release Details of Incident of Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of an incident regarding a woman who was struck by a vehicle in the Clarion Walmart parking lot last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, on the west side of the parking lot of the Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 87-year-old Dandan Ngodinhtu, of Shippenville, exited the store and was walking across the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Pilot, operated by 47-year-old Amy L. Kline, of Clarion.

According to police, Kline was negotiating a left turn when her vehicle struck Ngodinhtu in the crosswalk.

Ngodinhtu suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Kline and her passenger, 20-year-old Lucy N. Kline, of Clarion, were both using seat belts and an infant boy in the vehicle was securely fastened in a rear-facing child safety seat. No other injuries were reported.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 5, 2020.

