Ray W. Cochran, 76, of Newton Falls, OH passed away into eternal peace on the morning of October 2, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on June 23, 1944, Ray was the son of the late Clifford and Laura Cochran of Knox, PA, and on June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life, Patricia. The two of them shared nearly 60 years of life together, and in 1967 their family grew with the arrival of son, Doug, and then grew again exactly two years later with daughter, Julie.

Ray was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was the hardest working “man’s man,” and dedicated 47 years of his life as a Machinist at Brilex (Quality Machine) in Newton Falls. He may not have been able to change your oil or fix the plumbing, but he certainly had every tool in his garage (for his son-in-law) to do so.

Ray was an “honorary member” of the Newton Falls Ladies Fire Auxiliary, a two-time Newton Falls Chili Cook-off Champion (once with each of his children), and a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh professional sports. He especially loved Sunday afternoons watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he shared his passion of the Black and Gold with his son Doug and son-in-law Jamie.

Ray is survived by his beautiful wife, Patricia, his daughter Julie Zigler and her husband (Ray’s buddy), Jamie Zigler, of Newton Falls, his son Doug Cochran of Melbourne, FL, and daughter-in-law Dawn Cochran of Newton Falls; his grandchildren Tabatha Zigler of Newton Falls, Joey Zigler of New Orleans, LA, Chelsey Cochran and Jason Scheele, of Palatine, IL, and Cammie Cochran of Columbus, OH. Also surviving Ray are numerous family members of Western Pennsylvania.

He will also be missed by his four-legged companion, Daisy Mae, Tucker (his grandpup), and great-grandpups Rosie and Bronny.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Dixie and Linda Cochran, and his three brothers, Cecil Cochran, Craig Cochran, and Dennis Cochran.

The family is at peace knowing he’s bickering with the angels over Massachusetts Cream Pie and butter pecan ice cream, and are certain he didn’t take any wooden nickels.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 7 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ray’s honor to MVI Home Care at 4891 Belmont Ave Youngtown, OH 44505.

We are asking that everyone attending, please wear face masks, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

