Say What?!: Class Ring Found in New Hampshire Pond After 53 Years

BARRINGTON, N.H. – A class ring lost in a New Hampshire pond was returned to its owner 53 years later when a recent drought caused the pond to partially drain.

Kathy Rowell, of Barrington, said her husband, Steve, lost his Spaulding High School class ring in 1967 when it slipped off his finger while he was skipping stones with his brothers at Drew’s Pond.

