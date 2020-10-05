Special Plea Hearing Set for Wednesday for Vowinckel Man Charged With Rape, Strangulation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for a Vowinckel man facing rape, strangulation, and other charges related to an incident that occurred in Farmington Township.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Brian Patrick Desjardin is scheduled to stand for a Special Plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 2:00 p.m. on October 7.

He faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1



– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2– Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Desjardin remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Fulmer Drive residence in Farmington Township, Clarion County, in May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Corporal Yoder and Troopers Snyder and Smith, of PSP Marienville, responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress at the above-described location around 7:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.

When officers arrived at the scene, Brian Desjardin was attempting to get into a vehicle and leave the property. He was placed in handcuffs after not obeying commands to step away from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The known victim was then interviewed.

She reported that Desjardin began calling her names earlier in the morning and then attempted to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim reported Desjardin then attempted to attack her, and she fled up the stairs to get away from him and tried to call a family member, the complaint states.

The victim said the altercation then continued when she went back down the steps, and Desjardin forcefully threw her on the mattress and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with her. Desjardin then placed his right hand around her neck with his thumb applying pressure to her throat, making it hard for her to breathe. The victim stated that Desjardin then placed a pillow over face and performed a sex act on himself while on top of her, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the victim did not consent to any of the sexual acts by Desjardin.

The victim then got away from Desjardin and attempted to call a family member again. She told police Desjardin then struck her on the head near her left ear with a closed backhand, causing swelling to the area, according to the complaint.

The victim also suffered two scratches to her chest during the altercation.

During the call placed with Clarion County 9-1-1, Desjardin took the phone from the victim and ended the call. 9-1-1 then called back and spoke with Desjardin, at which time the operator could hear the victim in the background saying she needed an ambulance.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene and confirmed the victim’s injuries were recent.

The victim also reported that when she attempted to call a family member again, Desjardin took her phone and dismantled it, the complaint notes.

Desjardin was arraigned in front of Judge Schill at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.