State Police Investigate Threat of Pipe Bomb at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Monday, October 5, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating an alleged pipe bomb threat that occurred at Clarion Psychiatric Center in September.

Around 6:35 p.m. on September 2, Clarion-based State Police received a call from an individual in a possible mental health facility alleging that they placed a pipe bomb near the side entrance to the Clarion Psychiatric Center.

Police say the area was searched and no pipe bomb was found.

At this time, the incident is being investigated to confirm whether or not it was a legitimate threat, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, October 5, 2020.


