Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Joy Wilsted’s Sauerkraut Salad

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7230Think of “Grandma Joy” the next time you make this splendid sauerkraut salad!

Ingredients

1 jar/can sauerkraut (1 lb. 11 oz.)
1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced green peppers
1/4 cup diced onions
3 Tbsp. diced red pepper
3/4 cup sugar dissolved in 3 Tbsp. Vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. celery seed

Directions

-Drain sauerkraut.

-Cut the sauerkraut with scissors into 1-inch pieces.

-Mix all the ingredients together and refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


