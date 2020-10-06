Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Joy Wilsted’s Sauerkraut Salad

Think of “Grandma Joy” the next time you make this splendid sauerkraut salad!

Ingredients

1 jar/can sauerkraut (1 lb. 11 oz.)

1 cup diced celery



1 cup diced green peppers1/4 cup diced onions3 Tbsp. diced red pepper3/4 cup sugar dissolved in 3 Tbsp. Vinegar1/2 tsp. salt1/8 tsp. pepper1 tsp. celery seed

Directions

-Drain sauerkraut.

-Cut the sauerkraut with scissors into 1-inch pieces.

-Mix all the ingredients together and refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.

-Enjoy!

