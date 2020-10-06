Plea Hearing for Man Charged With Repeatedly Calling, Stalking Victim Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a man facing felony stalking charges for repeatedly calling and sending messages to a victim.

Court documents indicate 35-year-old Nicholas W. Vannoy, of Zanesville, Ohio, is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on October 7.

He faces the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Felony 3



– Harassment – Communicate Repeatedly and Inconvenient Hours, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Vannoy is currently free on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a series of incidents reported to police in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:00 p.m. on October 29, Officer Scheckler, of the Clarion Borough Police Department. received a call from a known victim relating that Nicholas W. Vannoy had violated a Protective Order-Family Abuse that the victim obtained through the Commonwealth of Virginia.

According to the complaint, the victim stated Vannoy called and sent text and other messages to her at all hours of the day and night. She also noted there was another open case, pertaining to harassment by Vannoy, pending in court.

Officer Scheckler then responded to the victim’s residence to speak further with her. The complaint notes that while he was speaking with the victim, she received additional calls and emails from Vannoy. Officer Scheckler asked her to print out the messages to be used as evidence.

According to the complaint, Vannoy had also already been informed by Officer Wright, who was handling the previous harassment case, to cease attempts to communicate with the victim.

Officer Scheckler sent the information to the Clarion County District Attorney’s office for a recommendation on charges to be filed. He met with Detective Wolbert of the District Attorney’s office on October 31. The complaint notes that Officer Scheckler then received approval from the District Attorney to file charges that included third-degree felony stalking.

Vannoy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5.

Court documents indicate Vannoy also faces a second plea hearing on October 7 on charges of third-degree misdemeanor harassment and summary disorderly conduct from a previous incident.

