A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

