76-Year-Old Venango County Man Accused of Molesting Young Teen

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old Franklin man is behind bars for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the last two years.

Court documents indicate the 76-year-old Kenneth Ardale Urey was arranged in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, on the following charges:

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Refrain From Report, Felony 3



– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Comm. Repeatedly in Another Manner, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied.

The reason for the bail action is due to “failure to comply with do not contact the victim,” according to the court documents.

The charges stem from a report of ongoing child molestation that occurred in Sugarcreek Borough from July of 2018 to September 24, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Sugarcreek Borough Police were advised of the alleged ongoing molestation of a known 13-year-old victim and went to speak to the victim.

The victim reported that Kenneth Ardale Urey told her to take her shirt off and then grabbed her breasts. She also told police Urey would rub her crotch overtop of her clothing, according to the complaint.

The victim stated this has been occurring since she was 11 years old, the complaint notes.

The victim also went through a forensic interview, during which she stated Urey had asked her for her panties “to cover his tracks,” the complaint indicates.

The complaint states that on numerous occasions, Urey did try to make contact with the victim, with the last attempt on October 5, 2020, when he sat outside the victim’s residence.

Urey also left a hand-written note in the mailbox for the victim’s mother stating: “She better let someone known that she was not hurt or threatened in anyway,” according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 14, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

