AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Stable; National Average at Cheapest Start to October in Four Years

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is steady again this week at $2.539 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.487 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.599. The average in Jefferson County is $2.603.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.539

Average price during the week of September 28, 2020: $2.537



Average price during the week of October 7, 2019: $2.829

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.551 Altoona

$2.595 Beaver

$2.582 Bradford

$2.603 Brookville

$2.482 Butler

$2.487 Clarion

$2.565 DuBois

$2.592 Erie

$2.497 Greensburg

$2.574 Indiana

$2.284 Jeannette

$2.578 Kittanning

$2.558 Latrobe

$2.586 Meadville

$2.587 Mercer

$2.414 New Castle

$2.576 New Kensington

$2.599 Oil City

$2.521 Pittsburgh

$2.526 Sharon

$2.606 Uniontown

$2.599 Warren

$2.444 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $2.18, the national gas price average is at the cheapest start to the month of October since 2016. That average is the same as a week ago, four cents cheaper than the start of this past September, and nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year. The national average held on the week as demand was mostly stable at 8.5 million b/d, despite gasoline stocks increasing by 700,000 barrels.

On the week, 41 state gas price averages fluctuated by no more than two cents. Of those, 38 states only saw a penny increase or decrease. A handful of states saw more substantial gas price increases including Florida (+9 cents), Delaware (+6 cents), New Jersey (+6 cents), Washington, D.C. (+5 cents), West Virginia (+4 cents), and Maryland (+3 cents).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.67 to settle at $37.05. Crude prices dropped due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. For this week, crude prices could decline further if demand concerns continue to worry the market.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.