Donald E. Boughner (Pappy Don), 66, of Penn Run, was called home to be with his loving precious Lord and Savior October 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

The son of the late Rev. Robert E. Boughner and Luella Eileen (Greggs) Boughner, he was born April 25, 1954, in Franklin, PA.

He was employed by R&P Coal Company for several years before becoming a Cherryhill Township Supervisor.

He was always ready to help others in any way possible. Giving a helping hand to family and friends was always a joy to him. He was a founding member of the Independent Country Church and was very passionate about serving the Lord and doing all he could for the church and his church family.

Don enjoyed the outdoors at any time of the year. He enjoyed hunting bear, deer, and fox as well as fishing locally or on one of his many fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed time spent on the golf course. Don always had a story to tell of his great adventures. He was eager to plant and harvest a garden to share with friends and family each year.

Don was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had the greatest enjoyment when he was with his family and especially his grandchildren Troy and Ella as they were the joy of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Ilene (Syster) Boughner, two daughters; Stephanie (Eric) Misko of Clymer and Wendy (Jacob) Williams of Penn Run, two grandchildren Troy and Ella Williams of Penn Run, two siblings Jack D. Boughner & wife Linda of Crownsville Maryland, and Diane K. Strong & husband Scott of Penn Run, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Judith L. Boughner.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home 565 Franklin St., Clymer, PA. Additional visitation will also be held from 10-11 a.m. on October 8 at the Independent Country Church (2813 Tipperary Road Northern Cambria PA, 15714) with service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Independent Country Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Independent Country Church, P.O. Box 361, Penn Run, PA, 15765.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccaberooffh.com.

